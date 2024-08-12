Aspira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $3.07.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWH

