Aspen Aerogels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.6 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

