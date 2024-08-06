Ashland: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $544 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $569 million.

Ashland shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $90.39, a fall of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

