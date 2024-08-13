Asensus Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.7 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 32 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 32 cents.

