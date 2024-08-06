Ascent Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $926,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.04, a rise of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.