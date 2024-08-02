Asbury Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $28.1…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.31 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

