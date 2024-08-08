Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $98 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $388 million to $396 million.

Artivion shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.33, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

