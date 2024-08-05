Artesian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $5.3 million.…

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.05, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

