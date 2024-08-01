Arrow Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.7 million.…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.7 million.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $6.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.37 billion to $6.97 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.