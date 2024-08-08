Arlo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $142 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.50, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

