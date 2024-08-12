Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $640,000.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $640,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 72 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.99, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.