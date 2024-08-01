Arcosa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $45.6 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $45.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $664.7 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.72 billion.

Arcosa shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.92, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

