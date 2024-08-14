Arcos Dorados: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.6…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.6 million.

The company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

Arcos Dorados shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

