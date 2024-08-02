ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.9…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

ArcBest shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.