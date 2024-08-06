Arcadium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $85.7 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $85.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $254.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.64. A year ago, they were trading at $22.73.

