Arcadia Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

