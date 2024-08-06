Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $58.1 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $58.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

Aramark shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.