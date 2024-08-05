Aqua Metals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.6 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its second quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 30 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.25.

