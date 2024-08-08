Apyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $50.6 million to $52.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

