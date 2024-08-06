Applied Optoelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its second quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.1 million.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have declined 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.29, a decrease of 41% in the last 12 months.

