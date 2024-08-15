Applied Materials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $6.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.53 billion to $7.33 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Applied Materials shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $212.37, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

