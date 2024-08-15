Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $103.5 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $385.8 million, or $9.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.48 billion.
Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9.20 to $9.95 per share.
Applied Industrial Technologies shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.
