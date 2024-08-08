Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $797,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $798,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $31.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN

