Apple: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:41 PM

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $21.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.40.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $85.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.43 billion.

Apple shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $218.36, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

