Appian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.6 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $153 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 61 cents per share to a loss of 52 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $610 million to $615 million.

Appian shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

