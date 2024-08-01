APi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $69 million.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, APi said it expects revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.15 billion to $7.35 billion.

APi shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

