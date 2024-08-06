Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

Anterix shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.90, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

