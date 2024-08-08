Anika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported a loss of $88,000 in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Thursday reported a loss of $88,000 in its second quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

Anika shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.69, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.