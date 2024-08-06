ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.3…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $138 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.6 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

ANI shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

