Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.33 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.21 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have decreased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4% in the last 12 months.

