AngloGold Ashanti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $253 million in its second quarter.

The Johannesburg-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

