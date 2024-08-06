Angi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 million, after reporting…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $315.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.98. A year ago, they were trading at $3.79.

