Andersons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $36 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.73, a drop of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

