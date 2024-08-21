Analog Devices: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $392.2…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $392.2 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Analog Devices shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

