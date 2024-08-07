Amtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $438,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $25 million.

Amtech shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.25, a drop of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

