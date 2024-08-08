Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.21. A year ago, they were trading at $7.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.