Amplify Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period.

Amplify Energy shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.52, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

