Amneal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 million.…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $701.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.4 million.

Amneal expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

Amneal shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.