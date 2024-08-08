AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.2 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $740.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $738.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.21, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

