Amicus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.