Amgen, Airbnb fall; Fortinet, Dynatrace rise, Wednesday, 8/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Novo Nordisk, down $10.89 to $119.23.
The drug developer’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Amgen Inc., down $16.45 to $312.50.
The biotechnology company’s second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Airbnb Inc.. down $17.46 to $113.01.
The short-term rental giant’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Super Micro Computer Inc., down $124.24 to $492.70.
The server technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Fortinet Inc., up $14.12 to $69.93.
The network security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Trex Co., down $16.49 to $60.07.
The maker of fencing and decking products trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Cirrus Logic Inc., up $8.69 to $124.
The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for its current quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Dynatrace Inc., up $5.95 to $46.44.
The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.