Amgen, Airbnb fall; Fortinet, Dynatrace rise, Wednesday, 8/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Novo Nordisk, down $10.89 to $119.23.

The drug developer’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amgen Inc., down $16.45 to $312.50.

The biotechnology company’s second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Airbnb Inc.. down $17.46 to $113.01.

The short-term rental giant’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Super Micro Computer Inc., down $124.24 to $492.70.

The server technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fortinet Inc., up $14.12 to $69.93.

The network security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Trex Co., down $16.49 to $60.07.

The maker of fencing and decking products trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Cirrus Logic Inc., up $8.69 to $124.

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for its current quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Dynatrace Inc., up $5.95 to $46.44.

The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

