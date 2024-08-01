Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $337.7 million.…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $337.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.62.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share.

Ametek shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.