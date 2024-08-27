American Woodmark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $29.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.89.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $459.1 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

