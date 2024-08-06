American Superconductor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Superconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million.

American Superconductor shares have increased 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.59, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

