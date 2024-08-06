American States Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.9 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $155.3 million in the period.

American States Water shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $82.49, a decrease of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.