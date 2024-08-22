American Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $108 million.

American Software shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.27, a decrease of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

