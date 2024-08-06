American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $371,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Public Education said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $630 million.

American Public Education shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.07, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.