American Coastal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 40 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period.

American Coastal shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.