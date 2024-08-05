Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $438 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.7 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

Ameresco shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.85, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

