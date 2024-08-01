Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $258 million.…

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.52 to $4.72 per share.

Ameren shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $81.26, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.

